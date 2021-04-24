Spectre.ai Utility Token Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $630,685.24 and $66.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00649367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.07757932 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

