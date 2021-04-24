Spectrum (SPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $785.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $39,041.33 and approximately $785.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00454021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.