SPINDLE Market Capitalization Hits $504,985.80 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $504,985.80 and approximately $396.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.93 or 1.00205411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.62 or 0.01129291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.36 or 0.00517989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00373336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00123255 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003926 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

