Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Splunk worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $133.20 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.06.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

