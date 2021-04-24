Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Spok worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Spok by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.29. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

