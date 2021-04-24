SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $338.98

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.98 ($4.43) and traded as low as GBX 325.40 ($4.25). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 345.30 ($4.51), with a volume of 3,121,354 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395.33 ($5.17).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 338.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

About SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

