Stacks (STX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.80 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003561 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $20.80 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,985,130.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.03 or 0.11006095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00266816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,692,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.