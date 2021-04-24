Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.15

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.15 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 70.40 ($0.92). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.90), with a volume of 77,417 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

