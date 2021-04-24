Stafi Achieves Market Cap of $20.06 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Stafi has a total market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00296111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00025469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

