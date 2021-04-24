Staker Market Cap Reaches $9,331.37 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Staker has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Staker has a market capitalization of $9,331.37 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00090944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.38 or 0.08050838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00637345 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.