Stakinglab (LABX) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $2,061.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00035171 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003829 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

