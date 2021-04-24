Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 179,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

