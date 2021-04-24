Starr International Co. Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Starr International Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 9.3% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

AIG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

