State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.85.

ARCB opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

