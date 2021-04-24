State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $309,815.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

