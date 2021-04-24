State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.71 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.