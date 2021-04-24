State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Unisys worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unisys by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Unisys by 10.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UIS opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $27.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. Unisys’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

