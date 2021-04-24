State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,187,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

