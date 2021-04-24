State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.15 Million Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 318.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of HNI worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HNI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

