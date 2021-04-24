State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

