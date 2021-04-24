State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,605 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.