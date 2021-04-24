State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,662 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.13.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

