State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,280 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Astec Industries worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of ASTE opened at $78.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

