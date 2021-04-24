State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,080 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $17,648,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

