State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,208 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -272.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

