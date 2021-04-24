State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,520 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $32.51 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

