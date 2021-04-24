State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of PRA Group worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in PRA Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.