State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Realogy worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 492.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Realogy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Realogy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

