Status Trading 46% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $471.47 million and $56.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

