StaysBASE Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. StaysBASE has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $14,983.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StaysBASE has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00270028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.01014897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.85 or 1.00085488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00611583 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,178,358 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,741 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

