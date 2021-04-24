Stealth (XST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,689.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $9,689.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020608 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,343,775 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

