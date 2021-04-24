Steem Dollars One Day Volume Reaches $17,522.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and $17,522.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00011425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001640 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,129,623 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.