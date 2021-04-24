SteepCoin Market Capitalization Hits $74,333.96 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $74,333.96 and approximately $7.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.48 or 0.01105425 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.