SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $74,333.96 and approximately $7.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.48 or 0.01105425 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

