Stellar Trading Down 31.4% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $9.74 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00269664 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,249 coins and its circulating supply is 22,918,382,981 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

