Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,249 coins and its circulating supply is 22,918,382,825 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

