Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SRCL stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

