Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,496 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Sterling Bancorp worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

