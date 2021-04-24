Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Sterling Construction worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 171,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 105,944 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $592.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

