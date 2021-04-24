stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Cap of $562.42 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $562.42 million and $71,463.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,235.25 or 0.04476924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00269266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.07 or 0.01023613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,866.82 or 0.99876784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.49 or 0.00617862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 251,615 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

