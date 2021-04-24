stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00269353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.45 or 0.01019994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.22 or 0.99839435 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00605675 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.