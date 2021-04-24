Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE STC opened at $57.34 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.