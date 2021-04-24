Stipend Hits Market Cap of $317,496.99 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $317,496.99 and $70.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,685.59 or 1.00004563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.56 or 0.01145467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00494122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00371287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00123433 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003902 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

