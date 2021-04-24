Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 24th (PRI, PRPH, RMBL, ROG, SI, SMCAY, SRRK, SSNC, STAF, STWD)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, April 24th:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica Inc alerts:

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.