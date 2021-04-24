Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,704 call options.

Shares of GSM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 8,125,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,723. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $705.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

