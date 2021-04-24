Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 26,940 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 3,026 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Uxin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 31.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 479,955 shares during the period.

Get Uxin alerts:

UXIN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 75,353,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340,270. The stock has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Uxin has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.