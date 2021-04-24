Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Univar Solutions Call Options (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 611 call options.

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.62, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

