Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 38,466 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the average volume of 3,287 call options.

NYSE:SKX traded up $7.39 on Friday, hitting $51.90. 11,696,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $259,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

