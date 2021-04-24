Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Shares of SEOAY traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $20.26. 19,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

