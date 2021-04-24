STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

